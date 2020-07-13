L’ex sindaco Tore Cherchi aderisce alla proposta di Articolo 1 per un’assemblea pubblica del centrosinistra in vista delle prossime elezioni comunali.

«E’ utile e costruttiva la proposta di Articolo Uno perché si organizzi nel mese di settembre un’assemblea pubblica per discutere idee e proposte sulla città di Carbonia. Bisogna, infatti, ripartire dalle idee e da un pubblico e partecipato dibattito per costruire un programma condiviso per l’Amministrazione della città di Carbonia, il cui ruolo è importante anche per l’insieme del Sulcis. Aderisco a questa iniziativa e vi porterò il mio modesto contributo. E’ auspicabile che la proposta sia accolta dalle forze politiche e sociali, delle associazioni e da singoli cittadini e cittadine.»

Tore Cherchi

Condividi... 0 Google+ 0 Pinterest 0 Tumblr 0

Comments

comments