Posted by on 18 Settembre 2020 at 16:45

Ancora un nuovo caso di Covid-19 a Gonnesa, è il 3° di oggi ed il 7° dall’inizio dell’emergenza. Lo ha comunicato il sindaco, Hansel Cristian Cabiddu, con un post pubblicato nella pagina Facebook del Comune.

«È di qualche minuto fa la comunicazione di Ats di un ulteriore caso di positività al Covid-19. Sono quindi 3 i contagiati, nel nostro Comune, in questa giornata nella quale numerosi dei tamponi effettuati per i contagi precedenti hanno dato esito negativo. Anche se può sembrare ripetitivo, richiamo nuovamente tutti quanti all’utilizzo dei dispositivi essenziali di sicurezza.
Vi terrò nuovamente e costantemente aggiornati su ulteriori sviluppi e su eventuali nuove comunicazioni.»

