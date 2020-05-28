Emanuele Cani (PD): «Il presidente Christian Solinas concordi con il Governo nazionale un provvedimento che rispetti la legge e che possa essere applicato»

«Siamo ormai a poche ore dall’applicazione dell’ultima ordinanza del presidente della Regione ed è panico totale. Non è dato sapere quando verrà emessa l’annunciata “circolare esplicativa “, che vista la situazione poco chiarirà. È necessario che attorno alla questione accessi in Sardegna si fissi un punto fermo e cessi la corsa all’inutile propaganda così come dichiarato dal ministro Boccia che invita la Regione Sardegna al rispetto delle regole e alla condivisione delle strategie per il contenimento della pandemia.»

Lo scrive, in una nota, Emanuele Cani, segretario regionale del Partito democratico.

«Il momento è ancora molto difficile, le istituzioni, in primis la Regione, devono dare regole certe e applicabili e non inventarsi modalità che generano sono caos – conclude Emanuele Cani -. Il presidente Christian Solinas concordi con il Governo nazionale un provvedimento che rispetti la legge e che possa essere applicato.»

