Daniele Reginali: «Per carenza di personale, la tenda del pretriage al Pronto Soccorso non sta operando»

«La tenda del pretriage al Pronto Soccorso non sta operando. Abbiamo constatato che anche ad Iglesias c’è carenza di personale come in gran parte degli ospedali della Sardegna. Abbiamo preso contatti con Ats per dare una mano al rafforzamento del Presidio e risolvere il problema»

L’amara constatazione arriva da Daniele Reginali, presidente del Consiglio comunale di Iglesias, intervenuto stamane con il sindaco, Mauro Usai, a poco più di 12 ore dall’emanazione dell’ordinanza comunale n° 138, contenente i provvedimenti (tra i quali la chiusura per 10 giorni di tre scuole e alcune aree pubbliche) scaturiti dalla riunione d’urgenza del COC (Centro Operativo Comunale), convocata dopo l’annuncio di ben 25 nuovi casi di positività al Covid-19 tra i residenti nella città di Iglesias, prevalentemente giovani tra i 14 e i 24 anni.