Villacidro, salgono a 7 i casi di Coronavirus

Salgono a 7 i casi di Coronavirus a Villacidro. A comunicarlo, in un video su Facebook, la sindaca Marta Cabriolu che aggiunge: «Si attende esito tampone del probabile ottavo caso. Inoltre, ho avuto notizia di un caso accertato di persona non residente a Villacidro ma che insegna nella scuola di via Cagliari. Per questo motivo, dato l’elevato numero di bambini e personale con cui il docente è venuto a contatto, ho disposto, con l’Ordinanza n. 56, la chiusura della scuola e la quarantena obbligatoria per dieci giorni di tutti i bambini e del personale docente e Ata».

