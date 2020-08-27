Sanità

Villacidro, salgono a 7 i casi di Coronavirus

Posted by on 13 Ottobre 2020 at 20:53
Salgono a 7 i casi di Coronavirus a Villacidro. A comunicarlo, in un video su Facebook, la sindaca Marta Cabriolu che aggiunge: «Si attende esito tampone del probabile ottavo caso. Inoltre, ho avuto notizia di un caso accertato di persona non residente a Villacidro ma che insegna nella scuola di via Cagliari. Per questo motivo, dato l’elevato numero di bambini e personale con cui il docente è venuto a contatto, ho disposto, con l’Ordinanza n. 56, la chiusura della scuola e la quarantena obbligatoria per dieci giorni di tutti i bambini e del personale docente e Ata».
Antonio Caria

Comments

comments

Tags: ,
Author:

Leave a Reply