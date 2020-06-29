Sider Alloys

Firmato l’accordo e fissato il prezzo dell’energia per i prossimi cinque anni, ora il revamping per lo stabilimento Sider Alloys di Portovesme

Posted by on 28 Agosto 2020 at 14:59
Firmato l’accordo e fissato il prezzo de l’energia per i prossimi cinque anni, ora il revamping per lo stabilimento Sider Alloys di Portovesme.
Qual è lo stato della ripresa produttiva? Lo abbiamo chiesto ad Angelo Diciotti. segretario territoriale CUB.
«Al momento l’unica cosa certa è che l’11 settembre ci verrà presentato ufficialmente il Piano e solamente allora sarà possibile dare un giudizio compiutodice Angelo Diciotti –. Questo è il terzo Piano che ci viene presentato. Ad oggi, tutti i buoni propositi sono stati disattesi e inoltreconclude Angelo Diciotti – sulla stampa (leggi Sole 24 Ore) è apparso un articolo nel quale non viene evidenziato che l’accordo sull’energia prevede l’utilizzo in stabilimento dal gennaio 2022.»
Armando Cusa

Comments

comments

Tags: ,
Author:

Leave a Reply