Sanità

Arbus: 54 i casi di Coronavirus

Posted by on 29 Novembre 2020 at 12:26

«Il numero dei casi di positività al Covid-19 è cinquantaquattro. Restano invariati i numeri dei guariti e dei ricoverati presso le strutture ospedaliere.»

A darne notizia è il sindaco di Arbus, Andrea Concas.

Antonio Caria

Comments

comments

Tags: ,
Author: Editore: Giampaolo Cirronis Ditta individuale - Via Cristoforo Colombo 09013 Carbonia Direttore responsabile: Giampaolo Cirronis Partita Iva 02270380922 N° di iscrizione al ROC (Registro degli Operatori di Comunicazione): 9294. Tel. 328 6132020 Mail - giampaolo.cirronis@gmail.com

Leave a Reply