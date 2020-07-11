Cinema

Martedì 4 agosto, a Carbonia, il quinto appuntamento della rassegna “Cinema Sotto le Stelle”

Martedì 4 agosto, alle ore 21.30, presso l’Arena Mirastelle del Teatro Centrale, in piazza Roma, a Carbonia, si svolgerà il quinto appuntamento della rassegna “Cinema Sotto le Stelle”, promossa dal comune di Carbonia ed organizzata dal CSC Carbonia della Società Umanitaria, in collaborazione con i circoli del Cinema UCCA – Unione Circoli Cinematografici Arci e FICC – Federazione Italiana Circoli del Cinema e il Circolo ARCI La Gabbianella Fortunata di Carbonia.
Verrà proiettato il film “L’Agnello” di Mario Piredda con Nora Stassi, Luciano Curreli, Piero Marcialis, Michele Atzori. Il film narra le vicende di un’area della Sardegna sottoposta alle servitù militari. La sedicenne Anita non ha più la madre ed il padre si è ammalato di leucemia ed ha bisogno di un trapianto di midollo osseo, ma né lei, né il nonno paterno sono compatibili e la situazione rischia di peggiorare in assenza di un donatore.

