Martedì 4 agosto, a Carbonia, il quinto appuntamento della rassegna “Cinema Sotto le Stelle”

Verrà proiettato il film “L’Agnello” di Mario Piredda con Nora Stassi, Luciano Curreli, Piero Marcialis, Michele Atzori. Il film narra le vicende di un’area della Sardegna sottoposta alle servitù militari. La sedicenne Anita non ha più la madre ed il padre si è ammalato di leucemia ed ha bisogno di un trapianto di midollo osseo, ma né lei, né il nonno paterno sono compatibili e la situazione rischia di peggiorare in assenza di un donatore.

Verrà proiettato il film “L’Agnello” di Mario Piredda con Nora Stassi, Luciano Curreli, Piero Marcialis, Michele Atzori. Il film narra le vicende di un’area della Sardegna sottoposta alle servitù militari. La sedicenne Anita non ha più la madre ed il padre si è ammalato di leucemia ed ha bisogno di un trapianto di midollo osseo, ma né lei, né il nonno paterno sono compatibili e la situazione rischia di peggiorare in assenza di un donatore.

Martedì 4 agosto, alle ore 21.30, presso l’Arena Mirastelle del Teatro Centrale, in piazza Roma, a Carbonia, si svolgerà il quinto appuntamento della rassegna “Cinema Sotto le Stelle” , promossa dal comune di Carbonia ed organizzata dal CSC Carbonia della Società Umanitaria, in collaborazione con i circoli del Cinema UCCA – Unione Circoli Cinematografici Arci e FICC – Federazione Italiana Circoli del Cinema e il Circolo ARCI La Gabbianella Fortunata di Carbonia.

Martedì 4 agosto, alle ore 21.30, presso l’Arena Mirastelle del Teatro Centrale, in piazza Roma, a Carbonia, si svolgerà il quinto appuntamento della rassegna “Cinema Sotto le Stelle” , promossa dal comune di Carbonia ed organizzata dal CSC Carbonia della Società Umanitaria, in collaborazione con i circoli del Cinema UCCA – Unione Circoli Cinematografici Arci e FICC – Federazione Italiana Circoli del Cinema e il Circolo ARCI La Gabbianella Fortunata di Carbonia.

Live Translation

Contatore Visite 461 Oggi:

Oggi: 4514 Ieri:

Ieri: 35449 La scorsa settimana:

La scorsa settimana: 41 Utenti attualmente in linea:

Categorie Categorie Seleziona una categoria Abbanoa (377) Accise (34) Acqua (234) Agricoltura (1.234) Agricoltura biologica (9) Alcoa (328) Alimentazione (63) Allevamento (71) Ambiente (1.111) Ammortizzatori sociali (159) Archeologia (204) Archeologia industriale (63) Architettura (6) Arte (315) Arte contemporanea (63) Artigianato (418) Asl (4) Assicurazioni (1) Assistenza sociale (22) Associazionismo (253) Attività produttive (46) Attualità (4) Autonomie locali (7) Banche (128) Bandi (711) Bonifiche (89) Borse di studio (107) Botanica (1) Burocrazia (7) caccia (85) Capitale europea della Cultura (11) Carbosulcis (14) Chiesa (261) Cinema (508) Clima (17) Commercio (211) Comunicazione & Marketing (59) Concorsi (375) Consiglio regionale della Sardegna (1.186) Continuità territoriale (55) Cooperazione (92) Cooperazione internazionale (157) Costituzione (1) Credito (78) Credito d’imposta (12) Crisi (64) Cronaca (1.778) Cucina (47) Cultura (1.850) Fotografia (82) Libri (385) Mostre (98) Teatro (155) Danza (9) Decentramento (59) Difesa (14) Diritti civili (22) Diritti umani (1) e-commerce (1) Economia (94) Edilizia (136) Edilizia pubblica (88) Edilizia scolastica (16) Editoria (54) Elezioni (797) Emigrazione (5) Energia (291) Energie rinnovabili (79) Enogastronomia (30) Enti locali (1.596) Escursionismo (121) Esercitazioni militari (11) Eurallumina (300) Eventi (1.407) Expo 2015 (266) Famiglia (8) Fauna sarda (30) Feste (784) Feste commemorative (100) Fiere (148) Finanza (1) Fiscalità di vantaggio (35) Fisco (24) Forestazione (123) Formazione professionale (321) Forze Armate (188) Gal Sulcis (31) Gemellaggio tra comunità (50) Giochi (7) Giornalismo (155) Giustizia (44) Governo (89) Guardia Costiera (96) Igea (71) Il Papa in Sardegna (6) Immigrazione (287) Impresa (201) Incendi (338) Industria (412) Informatica (21) Informazione (80) Insularità (67) Integrazione sociale (39) Istituzioni (2) Istruzione (342) Lavori pubblici (711) Lavoro (1.037) Leggi (86) Libertà (2) Lingua blu (51) Lingua sarda (71) Lutto (1) Mare (184) Mercato immobiliare (1) Meridiana (1) Messaggio elettorale (2) Meteorologia (193) Microcredito (37) Miniere (109) Monumenti aperti (98) Movimento partite Iva (21) Movimento Sportivo Popolare (22) Musei (108) Musica (2.050) Natura (161) Natura e Salvaguardia Ambientale (42) Nautica (4) Nubifragio in Sardegna (103) Numismatica (3) Opere pubbliche (5) Ordine pubblico (1) Pace (59) Parchi (41) Parco Geominerario (181) Pari opportunità (37) Parlamento europeo (295) Partiti politici (203) Patto di stabilità (31) Personaggi (1) Pesca (150) Piano Paesaggistico Regionale (12) Piano Sulcis (151) Pittura (62) Politica (759) Politiche attive per il lavoro (3) Politiche giovanili (36) Poste (121) Previdenza (36) Primavera Sulcitana (7) Promozione della Sardegna (120) Protezione Civile (176) Province (125) Provincia (28) Psicologia (7) PUBBLI-REDAZIONALE (9) Publiredazionale (1) Raccolta differenziata (133) Referendum (107) Regione (1.127) Religione (50) Ricerca scientifica (101) Ricerca tecnologica (119) Rifiuti (93) Riforme (85) Sa Die de sa Sardigna (6) Sanità (3.587) Scienza (41) Sciopero (45) Scuola (406) Selezione personale (3) Servitù militari (96) Servizi (467) Servizi sociali e assistenziali (127) Servizio civile (52) Shopping (62) Sicurezza del cittadino e del territorio (254) Sicurezza in mare (39) Sicurezza stradale (72) Sider Alloys (96) Sindacato (185) Sociale (983) Solidarietà (415) Spettacolo (529) Sport (3.165) Altri Sport (33) Calcio (170) Storia (382) Sviluppo (177) Sviluppo imprenditoria (23) Tares (7) Teatro-Musica-Danza (539) Terza età (1) Toponomastica (2) Tradizione (24) Traffico (36) Trasporti (1.025) Tributi locali (163) Turismo (837) Unesco (2) Unione europea (133) Università (285) Urbanistica (243) Vacanze (20) Viabilità (197) Vini (191) Viticoltura (46) Volontariato (151) Zona franca (66) Zone Franche Urbane (23)